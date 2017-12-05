Quicken Loans
Employees say:
“I love working here because my opinions and ideas are valued. I’ve always felt welcomed and encouraged to excel and learn more about the business.”
“It is the unique culture that makes the company a great place to work. The culture allows the employees to be who they are and cultivates a respect for diversity. I can bring ideas and work on projects that will be valuable for the company without the fear of failure or rejection. Employees are constantly recognized and appreciated for their work.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Detroit, Mich.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|15122
|Year Founded
|1985
|# Work Sites
|29
|Web Address
|http://www.quickenloans.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|33%
|Minority Executives
|12%
|Minority front-line managers
|29%
|Minority mid-level managers
|18%
|Women
|48%
|Women Executives
|33%
|Women front-line managers
|50%
|Women mid-level managers
|32%
|Boomers or older
|7%