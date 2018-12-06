Publix Super Markets Inc.
Employees say:
“This company is truly dedicated to the dignity, value and employment security of all associates. That is not just a mission statement, Publix really cares for and takes care of their employees. I love coming to work!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Lakeland, Florida
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$34836838.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|43%
|% of Minority Executives
|11%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|33%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|% of Women
|49%
|% of Women Executives
|22%
|% of Women front-line managers
|40%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|24%
|% of Boomers or older
|21%
|% of People with Disabilities
|8%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%