Publix Super Markets
Employees say:
“Publix has always been in it for the long run and I know I’ll have a job here forever. No matter what position you start in, there is always room to grow.”
“What makes Publix unique is that as soon as you get hired, you become a stock owner. This makes Publix a great place to work. You have the opportunity to grow and make a career.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|189607
|Year Founded
|1930
|# Work Sites
|1170
|Web Address
|http://www.publix.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$34 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|42%
|Minority Executives
|9%
|Minority front-line managers
|32%
|Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|Women
|49%
|Women Executives
|22%
|Women front-line managers
|38%
|Women mid-level managers
|24%
|Boomers or older
|21%