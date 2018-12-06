Protiviti
Employees say:
“The professionals at Protiviti inspire me & make me want to sustain my career here. The culture is inclusive & diverse and the leaders are progressive in constantly trying to make things better. There is no standing still here and everyone buys in.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Menlo Park, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|3663
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$816533000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|-
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|27%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|41%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|36%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|6%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%