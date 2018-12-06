Progressive Insurance
Employees say:
“Our people – they are simply our most valuable asset! Everyone can be themselves, we celebrate diversity that you can see and what you can’t see below the surface. This enables us to deliver a better product and service to our customers.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Mayfield Village, Ohio
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|35833
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|-
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|-
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|-
|% of LGBTQ
|-