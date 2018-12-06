Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Fortune's annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

10.

Progressive Insurance

Employees say:

 

"Our people – they are simply our most valuable asset! Everyone can be themselves, we celebrate diversity that you can see and what you can't see below the surface. This enables us to deliver a better product and service to our customers."

 

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
HQ Location Mayfield Village, Ohio
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 35833
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) -

Diversity
% of Minorities -
% of Minority Executives -
% of Minority front-line managers -
% of Minority mid-level managers -
% of Women -
% of Women Executives -
% of Women front-line managers -
% of Women mid-level managers -
% of Boomers or older -
% of People with Disabilities -
% of LGBTQ -
Fortune's Take On Progressive Insurance
  • Progressive CEO: When You Don't Have a Tangible Product, Customer Service Is Key
    Susie Gharib January 29, 2018 12:11 pm EST
    Tricia Griffith shares the lessons she's learned after 30 years at the company.
  • Watch This CEO Reflect On 30 Years of Working Her Way to the Top
    Jesse Rogala January 29, 2018 12:09 pm EST
    Tricia Griffith started out at Progressive as a claims trainee, and she says that helped her understand the most important parts of the business.
  • Progressive CEO Tricia Griffith Looks to Data and Versatility to Dominate Insurance Market
    Susie Gharib November 29, 2017 10:59 am EST
    Combined with clever marketing, this strategy could put them ahead of the competition.
  • Dynamic Data and Clever Marketing is Quickly Putting Progressive On Top
    Susie Gharib November 29, 2017 10:59 am EST
    CEO Tricia Griffith aims to be the go-to source for all insurance.

