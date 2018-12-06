PrimeLending
Employees say:
“The strong sense of community that allows people to be themselves no matter how quirky. There is a belief that success is measured as a team, and that no one individual can truly shine, unless the team shines.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|20%
|% of Minority Executives
|15%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|21%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|18%
|% of Women
|63%
|% of Women Executives
|38%
|% of Women front-line managers
|72%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|45%
|% of Boomers or older
|26%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%