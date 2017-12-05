Build-A-Bear Workshop
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

38.

PrimeLending

Courtesy of PrimeLending

Employees say:

 

“This company truly values me as an employee. I feel like my contributions really matter, and that makes me want to work harder to prove them right.”

 

“When I first arrived, I was blown away by how everyone at this company is willing to dedicate their time and resources to ensure that every operation is thriving. Within my first week, I had the privilege of personally meeting the president, CEO, most of our executive leadership, and the owner of our company. You can just feel the genuineness of everyone here. They make sure every single person feels, and knows, that they are an integral part of this company.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Dallas
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 2981
Year Founded 1986
# Work Sites 325
Web Address http://www.primelending.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $758 million

Diversity
Minorities 20%
Minority Executives 13%
Minority front-line managers 29%
Minority mid-level managers 54%
Women 63%
Women Executives 33%
Women front-line managers 71%
Women mid-level managers 46%
Boomers or older 26%

