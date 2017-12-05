PrimeLending
Employees say:
“This company truly values me as an employee. I feel like my contributions really matter, and that makes me want to work harder to prove them right.”
“When I first arrived, I was blown away by how everyone at this company is willing to dedicate their time and resources to ensure that every operation is thriving. Within my first week, I had the privilege of personally meeting the president, CEO, most of our executive leadership, and the owner of our company. You can just feel the genuineness of everyone here. They make sure every single person feels, and knows, that they are an integral part of this company.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|2981
|Year Founded
|1986
|# Work Sites
|325
|Web Address
|http://www.primelending.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$758 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|20%
|Minority Executives
|13%
|Minority front-line managers
|29%
|Minority mid-level managers
|54%
|Women
|63%
|Women Executives
|33%
|Women front-line managers
|71%
|Women mid-level managers
|46%
|Boomers or older
|26%