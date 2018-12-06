PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Employees say:
“Everyone is friendly, welcoming if you are new to a team or project, and we are all able to ‘be ourselves’ openly without judgement or fear of your personality affecting your assigned projects.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|236000
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$37680000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|34%
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|45%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|7%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%