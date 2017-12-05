PricewaterhouseCoopers
Employees say:
“PwC gave me a chance when others would not. I have only been here a year and have grown in my professional career and as a person. I love the work I am doing and have the best team encouraging me and training me, which keeps me motivated.”
“The people within the organization, most especially within my work group, have made all the difference. That’s complimented by an organization that is forward-looking and wholly embraces initiatives like flexibility and diversity & inclusion.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|45817
|Year Founded
|1865
|# Work Sites
|90
|Web Address
|http://www.pwc.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$35896 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|33%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|45%
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|8%