Perkins Coie, LLP
Employees say:
“I think our company is unique because we are a diverse community, where the gifts of diversity are recognized and celebrated. This leads to creativity, understanding, compassion, knowledge and strength.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Seattle, Washington
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|2168
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$785997317.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|24%
|% of Minority Executives
|15%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|19%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|22%
|% of Women
|55%
|% of Women Executives
|31%
|% of Women front-line managers
|68%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|89%
|% of Boomers or older
|30%
|% of People with Disabilities
|7%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%