Perkins Coie
Employees say:
“Women actually make partner while they are out on maternity leave. They provide female attorneys with the option to work part time and still remain on partnership track. This is absolutely critical to increasing our number of female partners.”
“Our Diversity Committee is amazing. For example, a copy of the gorgeous photo book ‘Strong Is the New Pretty’ was left at our desks to celebrate International Women’s Day. I have teenager daughters who are navigating what it means to be a strong girl and woman, and I thought the gift was terrific.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|2139
|Year Founded
|1912
|# Work Sites
|16
|Web Address
|http://www.perkinscoie.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$781 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|23%
|Minority Executives
|23%
|Minority front-line managers
|20%
|Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|Women
|56%
|Women Executives
|31%
|Women front-line managers
|73%
|Women mid-level managers
|67%
|Boomers or older
|33%