Patagonia
Employees say:
“I feel like my managers actually care about me and my future at this company. They do their best to help me reach my goals. I asked to attend a training and they sent me. I learned so many things that I can now bring back to the store!”
“Without a doubt, the thing that makes Patagonia a very special place to work is the people that make up the company!! From the most entry-level person, to the CEO, all the way to Yvon and Malinda themselves!! The people of Patagonia are incredible and I truly enjoy working with them.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Ventura, Calif.
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|1423
|Year Founded
|1973
|# Work Sites
|33
|Web Address
|http://www.patagonia.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$950 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|20%
|Minority Executives
|5%
|Minority front-line managers
|9%
|Minority mid-level managers
|8%
|Women
|48%
|Women Executives
|50%
|Women front-line managers
|33%
|Women mid-level managers
|36%
|Boomers or older
|15%