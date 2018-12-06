Pariveda Solutions
Employees say:
“Pariveda cares about their employees & the people here are like family. We do so much together and we are friends outside of work. I think this is because of how the company is structured to help grow one another instead of competing for promotions.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$110450816.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|27%
|% of Minority Executives
|13%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|25%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|21%
|% of Women
|25%
|% of Women Executives
|17%
|% of Women front-line managers
|15%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|20%
|% of Boomers or older
|3%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%