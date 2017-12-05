World Wide Technology
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

32.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Courtesy of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Employees say:

 

“It is admirable to see the strides being made with women in leadership roles. We have a bedrock of being not only culturally diverse, but embracing and accepting in a meaningful way.”

 

“The firm is always looking for ways to develop and retain talented team members and to improve diversity and inclusion. I give the firm an A+ for the effort and investment on those fronts. Results in improving inequities that are deeply entrenched in the profession and talent pipeline take time, but I find the composition of recent new partner classes to be very encouraging.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location San Francisco
Industry Professional Services
Employees 1535
Year Founded 1863
# Work Sites 12
Web Address http://www.orrick.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 27%
Minority Executives 15%
Minority front-line managers 19%
Minority mid-level managers 17%
Women 49%
Women Executives 54%
Women front-line managers 64%
Women mid-level managers 56%
Boomers or older 29%

