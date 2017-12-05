Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
Employees say:
“It is admirable to see the strides being made with women in leadership roles. We have a bedrock of being not only culturally diverse, but embracing and accepting in a meaningful way.”
“The firm is always looking for ways to develop and retain talented team members and to improve diversity and inclusion. I give the firm an A+ for the effort and investment on those fronts. Results in improving inequities that are deeply entrenched in the profession and talent pipeline take time, but I find the composition of recent new partner classes to be very encouraging.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|1535
|Year Founded
|1863
|# Work Sites
|12
|Web Address
|http://www.orrick.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|27%
|Minority Executives
|15%
|Minority front-line managers
|19%
|Minority mid-level managers
|17%
|Women
|49%
|Women Executives
|54%
|Women front-line managers
|64%
|Women mid-level managers
|56%
|Boomers or older
|29%