Orlando Health
Employees say:
“Orlando Health for me is the melting pot. Here you’ll find people of different cultures and background coming together with their expertise to make this place a great place to work. I am grateful to be a part of this company.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Confidential
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|55%
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|-
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|23%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%