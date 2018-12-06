Old Navy
Employees say:
“They truly value diversity and a different point of view. They walk the talk when it comes to community involvement, equality and equal rights.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|59155
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|55%
|% of Minority Executives
|24%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|36%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|29%
|% of Women
|80%
|% of Women Executives
|71%
|% of Women front-line managers
|77%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|71%
|% of Boomers or older
|3%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|13%