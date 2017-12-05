Old Navy
Employees say:
“People truly want to stay here long-term due to the great opportunities that the company creates, the encouragement, and a diverse culture where you can feel like you can be yourself.”
“This is truly a company that is inclusive to everyone in all paths of life. You feel safe to be just who you are.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|51619
|Year Founded
|1994
|# Work Sites
|959
|Web Address
|http://www.gapinc.com/content/gapinc/html/aboutus/ourbrands/OldNavy.html
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$6051 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|53%
|Minority Executives
|22%
|Minority front-line managers
|35%
|Minority mid-level managers
|29%
|Women
|79%
|Women Executives
|68%
|Women front-line managers
|77%
|Women mid-level managers
|70%
|Boomers or older
|4%