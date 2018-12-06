Nugget Market, Inc.
Employees say:
“This company embraces the diversity of its associates. The contributions of the individual are equally considered no matter their abilities as long as it contributes to the wellbeing of the store.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Woodland, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|47%
|% of Minority Executives
|13%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|37%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|24%
|% of Women
|47%
|% of Women Executives
|25%
|% of Women front-line managers
|39%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|45%
|% of Boomers or older
|10%
|% of People with Disabilities
|7%
|% of LGBTQ
|7%