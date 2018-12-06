Northwell Health
Employees say:
“This company hires all ethnic groups and genders, making it a diverse culture and provides a great opportunity for individuals to embrace and learn about each other’s culture, making it a even better place to work.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|New Hyde, Park New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$10790483000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|50%
|% of Minority Executives
|12%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|35%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|24%
|% of Women
|72%
|% of Women Executives
|44%
|% of Women front-line managers
|68%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|53%
|% of Boomers or older
|27%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%