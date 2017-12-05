Northwell Health
Employees say:
“There are endless opportunities for both professional and personal growth and development. One could spend a lifetime here without regrets.”
“I am proud of the fact there are many female leaders throughout the system. There is always change and innovation going on which makes it a dynamic place to work.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New Hyde Park, N.Y.
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|52007
|Year Founded
|1997
|# Work Sites
|382
|Web Address
|https://www.northwell.edu/
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$9938 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|50%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|35%
|Minority mid-level managers
|23%
|Women
|72%
|Women Executives
|43%
|Women front-line managers
|67%
|Women mid-level managers
|54%
|Boomers or older
|30%