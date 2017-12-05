Nordstrom
Employees say:
“The opportunity for growth within the company is extensive. There is no limit on age, gender, or race that would keep you from moving down our inverted pyramid. I am proud as a woman of color to be in such a diverse and inclusive environment.”
“I respect and am confident in my manager. She truly leads by example and is reasonable and fair. I appreciate the diversity in my workplace. It makes me feel very comfortable. I also appreciate the trust in this company. Everyone is expected to perform at a high level without being micro-managed and treated like children. In return everyone acts and performs responsibly.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|66554
|Year Founded
|1901
|# Work Sites
|372
|Web Address
|http://www.nordstrom.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$14498 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|53%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|39%
|Minority mid-level managers
|23%
|Women
|69%
|Women Executives
|58%
|Women front-line managers
|70%
|Women mid-level managers
|65%
|Boomers or older
|17%