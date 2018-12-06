NJB/Albor Restaurants
Employees say:
“The diversity and equality here is phenomenal. As a disabled individual, I am not judged for what is wrong with me or the problems I face that may or may not affect working here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|Riverwoods, Illinois
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$84000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|70%
|% of Minority Executives
|76%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|75%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|76%
|% of Women
|60%
|% of Women Executives
|60%
|% of Women front-line managers
|60%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|60%
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|7%
|% of LGBTQ
|7%