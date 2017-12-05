Nielsen
Employees say:
“Nielsen has a diverse global footprint. Geographical location and culture does not dictate the way an employee is treated. The ‘Nielsen Normal’ is to foster a caring and respectful work environment with equal opportunity for all.”
“The work/life balance is exceptional- Nielsen emphasizes working around your own schedule and not missing out on other aspects of personal life. There is a culture of inclusiveness and teamwork, making each individual feel like an important contributor.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|10119
|Year Founded
|1923
|# Work Sites
|67
|Web Address
|http://www.nielsen.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|35%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|25%
|Minority mid-level managers
|19%
|Women
|51%
|Women Executives
|29%
|Women front-line managers
|49%
|Women mid-level managers
|35%
|Boomers or older
|20%