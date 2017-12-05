T-Mobile US
Nationwide

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

18.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Courtesy of Navy Federal Credit Union

Employees say:

 

“We are encouraged to share our opinions with management. We are encouraged to be creative and think outside the box. Most process improvements are the result of employee feedback, which makes us feel like we are more than just a ‘part’ of the company.”

 

“From the day I interviewed at Navy Federal Credit Union, I have been treated like an equal no matter who is in the room with me. When I am in the presence of management or higher-ranking employees, seniority is not noticed unless someone states their position. Navy Federal has quickly become a work family that I look forward to seeing each and every day. Anytime I have a question or concern, my supervisor and other management take what I have to say seriously. My opinion matters. I have never been made to feel inferior when I don’t understand something. Employees around me, regardless of rank or status, are more than happy to assist or build each other up. I feel like more than just another number here. I am a person, first.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Vienna, Va.
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 14462
Year Founded 1933
# Work Sites 286
Web Address http://www.navyfederal.org
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $5399 million

Diversity
Minorities 43%
Minority Executives 10%
Minority front-line managers 36%
Minority mid-level managers 31%
Women 68%
Women Executives 46%
Women front-line managers 65%
Women mid-level managers 60%
Boomers or older 17%

