Navy Federal Credit Union
Employees say:
“We are encouraged to share our opinions with management. We are encouraged to be creative and think outside the box. Most process improvements are the result of employee feedback, which makes us feel like we are more than just a ‘part’ of the company.”
“From the day I interviewed at Navy Federal Credit Union, I have been treated like an equal no matter who is in the room with me. When I am in the presence of management or higher-ranking employees, seniority is not noticed unless someone states their position. Navy Federal has quickly become a work family that I look forward to seeing each and every day. Anytime I have a question or concern, my supervisor and other management take what I have to say seriously. My opinion matters. I have never been made to feel inferior when I don’t understand something. Employees around me, regardless of rank or status, are more than happy to assist or build each other up. I feel like more than just another number here. I am a person, first.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Vienna, Va.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|14462
|Year Founded
|1933
|# Work Sites
|286
|Web Address
|http://www.navyfederal.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$5399 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|43%
|Minority Executives
|10%
|Minority front-line managers
|36%
|Minority mid-level managers
|31%
|Women
|68%
|Women Executives
|46%
|Women front-line managers
|65%
|Women mid-level managers
|60%
|Boomers or older
|17%