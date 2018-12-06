Navy Federal Credit Union
Employees say:
“You can see every kind of person working here and I LOVE that. We are so open-minded and it truly makes me feel safe and lucky to work with such a great diverse group.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Vienna, Virginia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|16577
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$6025501475.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|42%
|% of Minority Executives
|11%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|35%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|31%
|% of Women
|67%
|% of Women Executives
|42%
|% of Women front-line managers
|65%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|59%
|% of Boomers or older
|15%
|% of People with Disabilities
|10%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%