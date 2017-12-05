Mountain America Credit Union
Employees say:
“I love being able to go home at night and feel that I am doing good things in my corner of the world. This company gives me the opportunity to grow and be creative and management embraces that.”
“The company as a whole supports their employees and encourages us to grow and advance. They give back so much and understand the importance of their team members and the balance between work and life.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|West Jordan, Utah
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|1930
|Year Founded
|1934
|# Work Sites
|87
|Web Address
|http://www.macu.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$358 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|20%
|Minority Executives
|4%
|Minority front-line managers
|19%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|58%
|Women Executives
|21%
|Women front-line managers
|54%
|Women mid-level managers
|46%
|Boomers or older
|11%