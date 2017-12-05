MOD Pizza
Employees say:
“The culture is excellent. It’s a very inclusive place where people are encouraged to be themselves. Also, the rapid expansion means plenty of opportunity for promotion and growth. Best job I’ve ever had.”
“MOD encouraged me to truly be myself in every way shape and form, and not fear the judgement of others. The company has been a huge support system for me in the sense where they not only financially but emotionally. That’s something I haven’t experienced with any other organization that I have been a part of.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Bellevue, Wash.
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|3198
|Year Founded
|2008
|# Work Sites
|152
|Web Address
|http://www.modpizza.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$65 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|48%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|16%
|Minority mid-level managers
|18%
|Women
|47%
|Women Executives
|56%
|Women front-line managers
|32%
|Women mid-level managers
|25%
|Boomers or older
|2%