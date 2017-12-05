Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Employees say:
“I have been with this company for 20 years. I am in a leadership position now. I am thankful that Methodist LeBonheur has afforded me the opportunity to excel.”
“Methodist Le Bonheur is a great place to work. I have been here for almost 5 years and I absolutely love it!! The work environment is fantastic. Here at Le Bonheur they treat people with respect.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|11402
|Year Founded
|1918
|# Work Sites
|130
|Web Address
|http://www.methodisthealth.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$1934 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|47%
|Minority Executives
|19%
|Minority front-line managers
|33%
|Minority mid-level managers
|21%
|Women
|83%
|Women Executives
|54%
|Women front-line managers
|79%
|Women mid-level managers
|75%
|Boomers or older
|27%