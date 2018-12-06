McDonald’s USA
Employees say:
“McDonald’s is a place where the sky is the limit and your opportunities are endless. You make a difference in the lives of those around you and thousands more through the work you do in any discipline.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$25.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|66%
|% of Minority Executives
|34%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|53%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|32%
|% of Women
|63%
|% of Women Executives
|39%
|% of Women front-line managers
|69%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|45%
|% of Boomers or older
|9%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%