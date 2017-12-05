Mars
Employees say:
“Mars allows me the opportunity to learn and grow. It also helps me develop as a human being and make personal choices that are right for my family and I. I’m grateful for the relationship I have had with Mars for over almost two decades.”
“Mars has a strong, inclusive culture that all associates are a part of, regardless of individual differences. We do business in a specific way and treat each other with respect. I know that my opinion is valued and appreciated, regardless of my level within the business. I have been here for over seven years and have seen a significant amount of change. Through all of it, our Five Principles have been a foundation in which we can base our decisions on. I love this company.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Employees
|13954
|Year Founded
|1911
|# Work Sites
|76
|Web Address
|http://www.mars.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|28%
|Minority Executives
|22%
|Minority front-line managers
|28%
|Minority mid-level managers
|22%
|Women
|35%
|Women Executives
|39%
|Women front-line managers
|42%
|Women mid-level managers
|41%
|Boomers or older
|22%