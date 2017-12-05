BayCare Health System
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune's annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

47.

Mars

Employees say:

 

“Mars allows me the opportunity to learn and grow. It also helps me develop as a human being and make personal choices that are right for my family and I. I’m grateful for the relationship I have had with Mars for over almost two decades.”

 

“Mars has a strong, inclusive culture that all associates are a part of, regardless of individual differences. We do business in a specific way and treat each other with respect. I know that my opinion is valued and appreciated, regardless of my level within the business. I have been here for over seven years and have seen a significant amount of change. Through all of it, our Five Principles have been a foundation in which we can base our decisions on. I love this company.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location McLean, Va.
Industry Manufacturing & Production
Employees 13954
Year Founded 1911
# Work Sites 76
Web Address http://www.mars.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 28%
Minority Executives 22%
Minority front-line managers 28%
Minority mid-level managers 22%
Women 35%
Women Executives 39%
Women front-line managers 42%
Women mid-level managers 41%
Boomers or older 22%

