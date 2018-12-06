Ultimate Software
Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Marriott International, Inc.

Courtesy of Marriott International

Employees say:

 

“From the day I was hired and started training I felt like my managers really cared. I am a disabled Veteran and without this job I would have probably been living in my car, or worse. Marriott has literally saved my life.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Hospitality
HQ Location Bethesda, Maryland
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 416000
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $22894000000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 66%
% of Minority Executives 16%
% of Minority front-line managers 48%
% of Minority mid-level managers 31%
% of Women 54%
% of Women Executives 35%
% of Women front-line managers 56%
% of Women mid-level managers 47%
% of Boomers or older 27%
% of People with Disabilities 6%
% of LGBTQ 6%
