Marriott International, Inc.
Employees say:
“From the day I was hired and started training I felt like my managers really cared. I am a disabled Veteran and without this job I would have probably been living in my car, or worse. Marriott has literally saved my life.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|Bethesda, Maryland
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|416000
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$22894000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|66%
|% of Minority Executives
|16%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|48%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|31%
|% of Women
|54%
|% of Women Executives
|35%
|% of Women front-line managers
|56%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|47%
|% of Boomers or older
|27%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%