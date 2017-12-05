Marriott International
Employees say:
“What I love most about Marriott is that it is an equal opportunity company. You can work your way up from dish washer to general manager if you have the tenacity to work hard to get to the level you want.”
“As a woman, I have been very privileged to work with many fantastic female leaders at this company. They have certainly paved the way for my success and provided a great example of how to be a great female leader.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Bethesda, Md.
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Employees
|136781
|Year Founded
|1927
|# Work Sites
|816
|Web Address
|http://www.marriott.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$17072 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|65%
|Minority Executives
|15%
|Minority front-line managers
|47%
|Minority mid-level managers
|29%
|Women
|54%
|Women Executives
|33%
|Women front-line managers
|55%
|Women mid-level managers
|47%
|Boomers or older
|28%