Liberty Mutual Insurance
Employees say:
“Many individuals, including myself, had been given opportunities to advance quickly and across business functions. People are lifted to their potential versus held down due to business need or perceived inconvenient timing.”
“Liberty Mutual offers above-market salaries, an egalitarian and inclusive culture, and an appreciation of all types of people and personalities. I am rewarded for excellent work through praise, occasional awards, raises when appropriate, and opportunities for growth.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Boston
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|40029
|Year Founded
|1912
|# Work Sites
|391
|Web Address
|http://libertymutualgroup.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$38308 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|22%
|Minority Executives
|12%
|Minority front-line managers
|15%
|Minority mid-level managers
|14%
|Women
|55%
|Women Executives
|30%
|Women front-line managers
|50%
|Women mid-level managers
|35%
|Boomers or older
|22%