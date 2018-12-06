KPMG LLP
Employees say:
“When executive and local leaders speak publicly about the importance of developing next generation leaders, inclusion & diversity, etc. those are all things that I see as part of our actual culture, not just something quoted to the press.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|200000
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$26400000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|32%
|% of Minority Executives
|12%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|25%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|36%
|% of Women
|45%
|% of Women Executives
|21%
|% of Women front-line managers
|40%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|46%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%