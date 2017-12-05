Marriott International
Texas Health Resources

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Minorities
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
8.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Employees say:

 

“This company truly celebrates individuality and welcomes diversity. Kimpton gives everyone an opportunity to grow and provides the necessary tools for all employees to grow and learn. You can be your true self here.”

 

“This company genuinely cares and it shows. I’ve never been treated so well. At other companies, your thoughts and ideas do not really make a difference. Here, your thoughts and ideas are not just heard, but implemented into the everyday operation. I’ve been an hourly and salaried employee with this company. At all levels, my thoughts, ideas, and opinions have mattered.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location San Francisco
Industry Hospitality
Employees 8265
Year Founded 1981
# Work Sites 116
Web Address http://kimptonhotels.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 60%
Minority Executives 16%
Minority front-line managers 39%
Minority mid-level managers 32%
Women 47%
Women Executives 36%
Women front-line managers 53%
Women mid-level managers 43%
Boomers or older 12%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com