Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Employees say:
“This company truly celebrates individuality and welcomes diversity. Kimpton gives everyone an opportunity to grow and provides the necessary tools for all employees to grow and learn. You can be your true self here.”
“This company genuinely cares and it shows. I’ve never been treated so well. At other companies, your thoughts and ideas do not really make a difference. Here, your thoughts and ideas are not just heard, but implemented into the everyday operation. I’ve been an hourly and salaried employee with this company. At all levels, my thoughts, ideas, and opinions have mattered.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Employees
|8265
|Year Founded
|1981
|# Work Sites
|116
|Web Address
|http://kimptonhotels.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|60%
|Minority Executives
|16%
|Minority front-line managers
|39%
|Minority mid-level managers
|32%
|Women
|47%
|Women Executives
|36%
|Women front-line managers
|53%
|Women mid-level managers
|43%
|Boomers or older
|12%