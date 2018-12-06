Kaiser Permanente
Employees say:
“Kaiser Permanente combines diversity and inclusiveness to extract the best attributes, ideas, processes, improvements, and general feelings of belonging. Better than any company I have ever worked for – BAR-NONE!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$72700000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|65%
|% of Minority Executives
|30%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|50%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|37%
|% of Women
|75%
|% of Women Executives
|47%
|% of Women front-line managers
|67%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|59%
|% of Boomers or older
|23%
|% of People with Disabilities
|8%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%