“We have a very inclusive culture where everyone’s ideas and voices are welcomed. It is the most ‘human’ organization I have ever worked. Employees are allowed to be vulnerable and are supported as human beings, as well as employees.”
“I love the diverse workforce. It has given me an opportunity to learn so much about other cultures and be able to work with different types of individuals. We have an amazing benefits package that makes it hard to even think about leaving. I also like being able to come in to work early so that I can leave in time to be with my daughter. As a single parent, this is invaluable. I think Kaiser Permanente has a great model that could be used to improve the health care in our country. I am proud to be part of this organization.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|190125
|Year Founded
|1945
|# Work Sites
|670
|Web Address
|http://www.kaiserpermanente.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|61%
|Minority Executives
|27%
|Minority front-line managers
|46%
|Minority mid-level managers
|36%
|Women
|75%
|Women Executives
|46%
|Women front-line managers
|66%
|Women mid-level managers
|63%
|Boomers or older
|28%