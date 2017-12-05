New American Funding
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

43.

Kaiser Permanente

“We have a very inclusive culture where everyone’s ideas and voices are welcomed. It is the most ‘human’ organization I have ever worked. Employees are allowed to be vulnerable and are supported as human beings, as well as employees.”

 

“I love the diverse workforce. It has given me an opportunity to learn so much about other cultures and be able to work with different types of individuals. We have an amazing benefits package that makes it hard to even think about leaving. I also like being able to come in to work early so that I can leave in time to be with my daughter. As a single parent, this is invaluable. I think Kaiser Permanente has a great model that could be used to improve the health care in our country. I am proud to be part of this organization.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location Oakland, Calif.
Industry Health Care
Employees 190125
Year Founded 1945
# Work Sites 670
Web Address http://www.kaiserpermanente.org
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 61%
Minority Executives 27%
Minority front-line managers 46%
Minority mid-level managers 36%
Women 75%
Women Executives 46%
Women front-line managers 66%
Women mid-level managers 63%
Boomers or older 28%

