JM Family Enterprises, Inc.
Employees say:
“I have never missed a day of work because of the camaraderie and sense of belonging with my JM Family! I brag on working here daily with such a warm bunch of people. Working here makes me feel like I have finally arrived in life and I feel elated!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|HQ Location
|Deerfield Beach, Florida
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|4235
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$15100000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|35%
|% of Minority Executives
|16%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|25%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|18%
|% of Women
|39%
|% of Women Executives
|22%
|% of Women front-line managers
|40%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|32%
|% of Boomers or older
|27%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%