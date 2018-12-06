Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation
Employees say:
“The company exemplifies a very progressive management style and methodology. They personally work at promoting an environment where people thrive in their work opportunities, regardless of ethnicity or gender.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|HQ Location
|Huntsville, Alabama
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$271314026.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|22%
|% of Minority Executives
|33%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|15%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|32%
|% of Women Executives
|44%
|% of Women front-line managers
|31%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|29%
|% of People with Disabilities
|13%
|% of LGBTQ
|1%