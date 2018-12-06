Salesforce
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Intuit Inc.

Courtesy of Intuit Inc

Employees say:

 

“LGBT employees are included and embraced–in fact, we have wonderful diversity and inclusion practices. The CEO asks me how my partner is doing. There’s a genuine interest in me and my life outside of work.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
HQ Location Mountain View, California
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 8902
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $5964000000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 48%
% of Minority Executives 24%
% of Minority front-line managers 35%
% of Minority mid-level managers 33%
% of Women 41%
% of Women Executives 28%
% of Women front-line managers 42%
% of Women mid-level managers 34%
% of Boomers or older 11%
% of People with Disabilities 8%
% of LGBTQ 4%
