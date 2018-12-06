Intuit Inc.
Employees say:
“LGBT employees are included and embraced–in fact, we have wonderful diversity and inclusion practices. The CEO asks me how my partner is doing. There’s a genuine interest in me and my life outside of work.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Mountain View, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|8902
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$5964000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|48%
|% of Minority Executives
|24%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|35%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|33%
|% of Women
|41%
|% of Women Executives
|28%
|% of Women front-line managers
|42%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|34%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|8%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%