Intuit
Employees say:
“The values and culture of the company are role modeled from the top down. We are inspired by our leaders to do our best; to care about our customers, products, and community; and to be leaders at every role and position in the company.”
“Intuit gives employees the autonomy to make decisions based on what they think is best. The autonomy is unique and makes us feel like we’re really making a difference in our jobs. It also gives us the freedom to change our roles as needed for the future.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Mountain View, Calif.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|6389
|Year Founded
|1983
|# Work Sites
|11
|Web Address
|http://www.intuit.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$5200 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|47%
|Minority Executives
|29%
|Minority front-line managers
|44%
|Minority mid-level managers
|39%
|Women
|41%
|Women Executives
|30%
|Women front-line managers
|42%
|Women mid-level managers
|39%
|Boomers or older
|14%