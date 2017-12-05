American Express
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

21.

Intuit

“The values and culture of the company are role modeled from the top down. We are inspired by our leaders to do our best; to care about our customers, products, and community; and to be leaders at every role and position in the company.”

 

“Intuit gives employees the autonomy to make decisions based on what they think is best. The autonomy is unique and makes us feel like we’re really making a difference in our jobs. It also gives us the freedom to change our roles as needed for the future.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location Mountain View, Calif.
Industry Information Technology
Employees 6389
Year Founded 1983
# Work Sites 11
Web Address http://www.intuit.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $5200 million

Diversity
Minorities 47%
Minority Executives 29%
Minority front-line managers 44%
Minority mid-level managers 39%
Women 41%
Women Executives 30%
Women front-line managers 42%
Women mid-level managers 39%
Boomers or older 14%

