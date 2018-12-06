Insight Enterprises
Employees say:
“There is a diverse work environment. Several cultural backgrounds and ages work here, which make it a dynamic, hardworking, and fun work environment. The management team is always willing to listen and change.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Tempe, Arizona
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|7255
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$6703623000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|27%
|% of Minority Executives
|17%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|32%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|36%
|% of Women
|32%
|% of Women Executives
|33%
|% of Women front-line managers
|36%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Boomers or older
|18%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%