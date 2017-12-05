Hyatt Hotels
Employees say:
“I feel respected and valued as an employee at Hyatt. I work with great management who cares for the team.”
“The team of coworkers and managers I work with are amazing and energetic. It’s amazing how the positivity of the team I work with makes me excited to come into work—almost as excited as I am when I home with my family. The Hyatt company is a warm and welcoming family with many resources to help balance and excel personally and professionally.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Employees
|35309
|Year Founded
|1957
|# Work Sites
|162
|Web Address
|http://www.hyatt.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$4400 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|65%
|Minority Executives
|10%
|Minority front-line managers
|39%
|Minority mid-level managers
|27%
|Women
|51%
|Women Executives
|24%
|Women front-line managers
|55%
|Women mid-level managers
|40%
|Boomers or older
|28%