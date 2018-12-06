HP Inc.
Employees say:
“Executive leaders are approachable, open and truly embrace the importance of diversity and inclusion in our workplace. They encourage us to bring our whole selves to work. As a result of that, we have greater innovation and a winning culture.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Palo Alto, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|50886
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$52000000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|28%
|% of Minority Executives
|19%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|33%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|22%
|% of Women
|31%
|% of Women Executives
|29%
|% of Women front-line managers
|32%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Boomers or older
|34%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%