Horizon Media
Employees say:
“Not afraid to have company-wide conversations around race/gender/lgbt issues.”
“From what I’ve observed, people are truly valued. I have seen a number of individuals on my team rewarded for their hard work, in the form of a promotion. Those at the beginning of their career are thoroughly trained and prepared to excel. Horizon invests in their talent pool and retains talent unlike any other agency I have worked for in the industry.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Employees
|1478
|Year Founded
|1989
|# Work Sites
|2
|Web Address
|http://www.horizonmedia.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|33%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|29%
|Minority mid-level managers
|23%
|Women
|65%
|Women Executives
|57%
|Women front-line managers
|65%
|Women mid-level managers
|64%
|Boomers or older
|4%