The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

14.

Hilton

Courtesy of Hilton

Employees say:

 

“Hilton exceeds in recognizing team members who do great work and makes a point to treat them well. It also provides a great value to staying within the company and growing rather than moving to competitors.”

 

“You are not just a team member, you are part of a family. Every one of my coworkers makes me feel cared for, respected, and valued. There is a great feeling that we all want each other to do our best and to be our best possible selves. I feel greatly supported by my coworkers and by management. It is unlike anything I have ever experienced working anywhere else and I wouldn’t trade it for anything!”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location McLean, Va.
Industry Hospitality
Employees 53663
Year Founded 1919
# Work Sites 397
Web Address http://www.hilton.com/corporate
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $11600 million

Diversity
Minorities 69%
Minority Executives 11%
Minority front-line managers 66%
Minority mid-level managers 36%
Women 53%
Women Executives 25%
Women front-line managers 41%
Women mid-level managers 53%
Boomers or older 31%

