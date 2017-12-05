Hilton
Employees say:
“Hilton exceeds in recognizing team members who do great work and makes a point to treat them well. It also provides a great value to staying within the company and growing rather than moving to competitors.”
“You are not just a team member, you are part of a family. Every one of my coworkers makes me feel cared for, respected, and valued. There is a great feeling that we all want each other to do our best and to be our best possible selves. I feel greatly supported by my coworkers and by management. It is unlike anything I have ever experienced working anywhere else and I wouldn’t trade it for anything!”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Employees
|53663
|Year Founded
|1919
|# Work Sites
|397
|Web Address
|http://www.hilton.com/corporate
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$11600 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|69%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|66%
|Minority mid-level managers
|36%
|Women
|53%
|Women Executives
|25%
|Women front-line managers
|41%
|Women mid-level managers
|53%
|Boomers or older
|31%