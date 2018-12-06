Hilton
Employees say:
“This organization has been the best thing ever happened to me since I moved to the USA; it has given me the opportunity to develop myself and grow, on a professional and personal level. This organization is so flexible and helps you meet your goals.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|McLean, Virginia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|165804
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$9140000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|69%
|% of Minority Executives
|12%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|69%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|37%
|% of Women
|53%
|% of Women Executives
|29%
|% of Women front-line managers
|40%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|54%
|% of Boomers or older
|29%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%