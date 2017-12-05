The Container Store
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

84.

Goodway Group

Trevor Hooper

Employees say:

 

“People trust and respect others’ opinions. Management will always listen to different points of view. People come to work giving their best effort to support our clients and each other.”

 

“Goodway Group is a tech company that is 75% women. We work from home so we’re able to have a very healthy balance of work and life. I’ve been at Goodway for about 4 1/2 years, and in that time frame I’ve been able to get married and now am expecting my third child this year. I NEVER could have created this type of life at any job I’ve had previously. They offer generous benefits and flexibility. Goodway is a better company than I could have ever imagined existed.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Jenkintown, Penn.
Industry Advertising & Marketing
Employees 413
Year Founded 1929
# Work Sites 1
Web Address http://goodwaygroup.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 20%
Minority Executives 21%
Minority front-line managers 13%
Minority mid-level managers 33%
Women 77%
Women Executives 50%
Women front-line managers 69%
Women mid-level managers 83%
Boomers or older 4%

