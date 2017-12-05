Goodway Group
Employees say:
“People trust and respect others’ opinions. Management will always listen to different points of view. People come to work giving their best effort to support our clients and each other.”
“Goodway Group is a tech company that is 75% women. We work from home so we’re able to have a very healthy balance of work and life. I’ve been at Goodway for about 4 1/2 years, and in that time frame I’ve been able to get married and now am expecting my third child this year. I NEVER could have created this type of life at any job I’ve had previously. They offer generous benefits and flexibility. Goodway is a better company than I could have ever imagined existed.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Jenkintown, Penn.
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Employees
|413
|Year Founded
|1929
|# Work Sites
|1
|Web Address
|http://goodwaygroup.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|20%
|Minority Executives
|21%
|Minority front-line managers
|13%
|Minority mid-level managers
|33%
|Women
|77%
|Women Executives
|50%
|Women front-line managers
|69%
|Women mid-level managers
|83%
|Boomers or older
|4%