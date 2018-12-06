Genentech
Employees say:
“There is a very strong desire to ensure everyone’s voice is represented. The company truly believes in diversity and inclusion, including actual work situations and not only demographics.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|HQ Location
|San Francisco, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$20812000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|49%
|% of Minority Executives
|20%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|44%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|29%
|% of Women
|54%
|% of Women Executives
|41%
|% of Women front-line managers
|47%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|51%
|% of Boomers or older
|18%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%