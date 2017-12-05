Genentech
“At Genentech, the development opportunities are so numerous and varied that it’s almost overwhelming. I feel empowered to explore my genuine interests and to use company time to give back to the local community in a manner that’s meaningful to me.”
“I genuinely care about the professional development and personal lives of the people I work with. I am excited to go to work in the morning, despite my three to four hours of total commute time. I feel valued in my position, but I trust that my manager would let me follow my ambitions if I wanted to. We have stellar amenities including an immense gym, smoothie bars, oceanside trails, celebrations, massage therapists, and more. I feel appreciated here.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|South San Francisco
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|Employees
|15064
|Year Founded
|1976
|# Work Sites
|8
|Web Address
|http://www.gene.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|48%
|Minority Executives
|18%
|Minority front-line managers
|41%
|Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|Women
|53%
|Women Executives
|40%
|Women front-line managers
|46%
|Women mid-level managers
|49%
|Boomers or older
|18%