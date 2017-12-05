Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
SAS Institute

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

33.

Genentech

Courtesy of Genentech

Employees say:

 

“At Genentech, the development opportunities are so numerous and varied that it’s almost overwhelming. I feel empowered to explore my genuine interests and to use company time to give back to the local community in a manner that’s meaningful to me.”

 

“I genuinely care about the professional development and personal lives of the people I work with. I am excited to go to work in the morning, despite my three to four hours of total commute time. I feel valued in my position, but I trust that my manager would let me follow my ambitions if I wanted to. We have stellar amenities including an immense gym, smoothie bars, oceanside trails, celebrations, massage therapists, and more. I feel appreciated here.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location South San Francisco
Industry Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
Employees 15064
Year Founded 1976
# Work Sites 8
Web Address http://www.gene.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 48%
Minority Executives 18%
Minority front-line managers 41%
Minority mid-level managers 28%
Women 53%
Women Executives 40%
Women front-line managers 46%
Women mid-level managers 49%
Boomers or older 18%

